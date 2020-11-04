Another 17 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 17 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,714 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Monday November 2nd.

There have now been 331 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 256.8. This has dropped to the eighth highest in the country from sixth but remains above the national average of 228.0.

There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 2 November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 63,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

156 are men and 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”