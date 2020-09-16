Another 18 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

There were a further 18 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth yesterday.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed there had been 18 new cases confirmed as of midnight on Monday September 14th.

This was the second day in succession there had been 18 new cases confirmed in the county, with only Dublin having more.

This will bring to 929 the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county.

This means there has been 99 new cases in Louth since the start of September. By comparison there were just 36 new cases in the whole of August.

There are five local schools or pre schools also understood to have had a case.

There has now been a total of 1,787 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14 September, the HPSC has been notified of 357 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 31,549 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

185 are men and 172 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

218 are in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with COVID-19 going forward.

“Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework. At the heart of this framework are three core messages:

simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against COVID-19

no single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention

continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response

“The basic preventions against the spread of COVID-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them.”