Another 30 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 536 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 22nd and is an increase of 30 on the 506 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 1,014 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Friday 24th April, the HPSC has been notified of 577 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 22nd April (17,420 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Friday to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Following the meeting, NPHET recommends adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for COVID-19. The NPHET also recommends retention of the current prioritisation categories.