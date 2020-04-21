Another 32 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth
Louth now has 437 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday April 18th and is a increase of 32 on the 405 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Monday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 401 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories.
There is now a total of 15,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 18th April (15,185 cases), reveals:
- 56% are female and 44% are male, with 478 clusters involving 3,139 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 2,272 cases (15%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 306 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 4,009 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,666 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,047 cases (7%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 4%