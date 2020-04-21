Another 32 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 437 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday April 18th and is a increase of 32 on the 405 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Monday 20th April, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 401 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories.

There is now a total of 15,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 18th April (15,185 cases), reveals: