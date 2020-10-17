Another 33 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

There were a further 33 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,287 the number of cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Thursday October 15th.

Louth has now recorded 233 new cases in the last 14 days. The current 14 day incidence rate for the county per 100,000 of population now stands at 180.8 which is the 11th lowest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 47,427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties

As of 2pm yesterday 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”