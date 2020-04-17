Another 34 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 384 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 15th and is an increase of 34 on the 350 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 530 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 530 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

308 (58%) of those who died were male, 222 (42%) were female

The age range is 23 – 105 years

The median age of those who died is 83

316 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 45 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Friday 17 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 13,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday, 15 April (13,012 cases) reveals:

44% are male and 55% are female, with 436 clusters involving 2,723 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,082 cases (16%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 294 cases have been admitted to ICU

3,347 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,567 (51% of all cases) followed by Cork with 945 cases (7%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 53%, close contact accounts for 42%, travel abroad accounts for 5%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 17 April) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Decisions from this meeting include: