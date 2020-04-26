Another 54 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 590 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 23rd and is an increase of 54 on the 536 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,063 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 18,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 23rd April (17,420 cases), reveals: