Another decent week of weather on the way

There is another decent week of weather ahead with “very little rain” and “lots of sunshine”.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – A decent week ahead. Very little rain. Lots of sunshine Monday to Thursday. Temperatures picking up mid week.

“BACKGROUND: High pressure, over us from Monday, gets pushed North from Thursday, so slightly less settled towards next weekend.

“MONDAY – Dry. Mostly blue skies and sunshine. Fresh easterly winds easing later. Cold at 9°C. Calm tonight. Dry. Clear skies. Cold for mid April with frost developing as temperatures fall to 2°C. Gardeners take note.

“TUESDAY – Dry. A mix of cloud and sunshine. Moderate southerly winds. Warmer at 14°C. Frost possible again on Tuesday night.

“WEDNESDAY – My pick of the week. Dry. Hardly any wind. Sunny. Max 16°C.

“THURSDAY – Dry. Lots of sunshine. Moderate NE winds. Max 15°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry. Mix of sunshine and cloud. Fresh easterly winds. Colder at 12°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Mostly cloudy. Rain likely on Saturday. Cool at 12°C and feeling cold in a fresh easterly wind.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Just not as good for the following week starting 20 April, but with high pressure never too far away, I don’t think we’ll be seeing any particularly poor weather arriving anytime soon.

“UV values are rising to 5 this week, so it’s important to use protection if you are out in the sun.

“After almost five weeks of dry weather, there’s an increasingly high risk of wild fires.”

