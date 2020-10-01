Another good month for local car sales in September

The revival of the local motor trade continued last month with 108 new cars sold in the month of September.

This was up 56.5% from the 69 sales in the same month last year and represented another welcome boost for an industry that saw sales tumble by 70% after the country went into lockdown back in March.

September’s figures follow on from a strong August when there were 113 new cars sold, a figure that was up 17.7% on the same period of 2019. There were also 512 cars sold in July and while this was down 14 sales from the same month in 2019, when all three months are factored in sales for 202 cars are up 42 on those for the first three months of 192.

Sales for the first nine months of the year now stand at 2,046, down 20.9% on the same period of last year when there had been 2,588 new cars sold in the same period.

The biggest selling model last month was Volkswagen with 15 sales, followed by Skoda (14), Ford and Toyota (both 13), Kia (12), Nissan (10), Peugeot (8) and SEAT (5).

The biggest selling model last month was the Skoda Octavia with eight sold. This was followed by the Toyota Corolla (5) and the Skoda Superb and Kia Sportage (both 4).

Toyota remains the biggest selling manufacturer in Louth so far this year with 273 units sold. This is well ahead of Nissan in second place with 235. Others in the top 10 include Volkswagen (222), Skoda (187), Hyundai (164), Ford (148), Kia (138), Renault (137), Peugeot (129) and SEAT (66).

The Toyota Corolla is the biggest selling model in the county with 97 sales, followed by the Nissan Qashqai (85), Toyota C-HR (71), Hyundai Tucson (69), Volkswagen Tiguan (68), Nissan Juke (60), Skoda Octavia (57), Ford Focus (57), Toyota Yaris (55) and Peugeot 3008 (55).

Data from SIMI shows there were 1,312 new 201-registered cars sold in Co Louth in the first six months of the year. This is down 30.8% from the first half of last year when there were 1,897 191 cars sold in the county.

This was the lowest sales figures for the first six months of the year in Louth since 2013 when there were just 1,103 cars sold in the first half of the year.