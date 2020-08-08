Another new Covid-19 case confirmed in Co Louth

There was one further case of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night.

This brings to 797 the number of cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Wednesday August 5th.

This means there have been six new cases in the county over the course of the last fortnight since Wednesday July 22nd.

There has now been a total of 1,772 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 6th August, the HPSC has been notified of 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.