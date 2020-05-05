Another six Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 679 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday May 2nd and is an increase of six on the 673 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 4 May, the HPSC has been notified of 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals: