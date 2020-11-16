Another unsettled week of weather in store but ‘nothing too bad’ on the horizon

It’s due to be an unsettled week of weather ahead but “nothing too bad” is in store.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary reads as follows:

Temperatures – above average Monday and Tuesday then cooler

Rainfall – slightly below average

Wind speeds – above average

Sunshine – below average

Sunrise – 8.00am

Sunset – 4.20pm

“BACKGROUND – This week is again dominated by The Atlantic. Several Lows come close to Ireland bringing wind and rain but none look particularly deep, so while it will be windy and there will be some rain most days, there’s nothing interesting in store. A brief lull likely Thursday and Friday as High pressure temporarily takes over.

“MONDAY – A cloudy day, with mist and low cloud in upland areas. Dry this morning, but there’ll be some patchy rain on and off through the afternoon and evening. Moderate SW winds to begin will strengthen later. Max 10°C. Dry but cloudy Monday night. Fresh occasionally strong southerly winds. Temperatures actually milder than during the day at 13°C.

“TUESDAY – Generally dry but overcast. Fresh occasionally strong SW winds. Very mild at 15°C. Very mild again on Tuesday night with minimum temperatures of 13°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. A band of heavy rain will pass through, most likely through the early morning. Becoming drier for the afternoon and evening. Fresh occasionally strong SW winds. Cooler at 10°C. Dry, cool and windy on Wednesday night.

“THURSDAY – Mostly cloudy, with a few sunny spells, especially in the morning. Most areas totally dry. Fresh NW winds. Cold at just 7°C. Frosty on Thursday night.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate southerly winds. Max 9°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications look ok. Overall dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. Moderate occasionally fresh southwest winds. 11°C on Saturday but cooler on Sunday at 8°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest the current setup will continue with mostly unsettled and generally mild weather.

“Finally it’s that time of year again when I am forced to use the “S” word. There are currently NO indications of significantly cold weather or snow on any weather charts.”

