Anticlockwise art exhibition coming to An Táin Arts Centre later this month

Dundalk Youth Centre’s Anticlockwise Art Exhibition will open at An Táin Arts Centre at the Town Hall in Dundalk on Wednesday February 19th at 7pm.

Over the past three months, 180 young people across Louth took part in the PEACE IV Anticlockwise programme to explore peace, conflict and resolution through the various art forms. The participants also received peace training during this phase.

The participants explored drama, movement, design and music with an artist. Some of the programme led to some exciting outcomes, such as qualifying to participate in the Irish Music Youth Awards.

Project co-ordinator Kwasie Boyce said: “This explorative process had some great outcomes and young people will be sharing their work and experiences on the main stage in the An Táin Arts Centre. The Exhibition will include a short video montage from some of the programmes, visual arts, theatre performances and live music.

“This is a celebration of the young people’s accomplishment and bringing communities together. I have witnessed the growth of the young people throughout this process, starting from a place of uncertainty and feeling challenged, growing to a place where they have a voice and expressing this voice through art.

“It will be a great night of entertainment of music, drama and visual arts from some of the young people who took part of the programme.”

Admission is free with live performances on the night.

The Anticlockwise Programme is part of Louth County Council’s €3.1m Local Authority Action Plan. This action plan has received funding from the EU’s PEACEIV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).