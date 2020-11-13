Aontú launches new Louth Cumann

Aontú held the launch of its new Louth Cumann last night.

Chairing the inaugural meeting was party leader and Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín (pictured above). Speaking with his party members in Louth, Tóibín identified Louth as a key constituency Aontú can excel in politically.

He said: “There is great potential in Louth for Aontú as a political force. Dundalk, Drogheda, and other towns have faced the ravaging effects of deindustrialisation. Daily commuting to Dublin from even the furthest reaches of north Louth have become common place due to inadequate employment opportunities nearby. Unfortunately, the political establishment has failed here as it has all across Ireland. Aontú will seek to tap into and represent the great republican and labour traditions of Co Louth”.

The meeting addressed the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Whilst mindful of the severity of the illness, the party is critical of the government’s current inadequate policy of rolling lockdowns and their ill-effect on the public welfare, health and enterprise. Aontú opposes the over aggressive restrictions currently in place. Local issues surrounding housing and healthcare were further discussed.

In attendance were former Louth County Councillor Michael O’Dowd from Drogheda and former chairman of the Dundalk Aontú cumann Jack Traynor, amongst others.

The meeting adjourned with great enthusiasm for Aontú’s potential in the county and a resolution was adopted to accelerate the local organisation of the party in Louth.