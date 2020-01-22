Apache Pizza set to re-open in new Dublin Street location

Apache Pizza is set to re-open in the coming weeks at a new outlet on Dublin Street.

The pizza chain had previously been based at Eimear Court at the Market Square but closed its doors recently.

Now it is relocating to 58 Dublin Street, opposite Vincent Avenue, to a unit which has been idle in recent years and used to promote local videographer Gerry Duffy’s range of services.

The unit has a history of serving pizza with Four Star having been based here in recent years.

The new store is currently hiring staff and drivers.