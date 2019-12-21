Appeal for information after attempted theft of ATM in Ardee

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information after a failed attempt at robbing an ATM in Ardee in the early hours of this morning.

A statement from Gardaí read: “This morning Saturday 21st December, 2019 at approximately 4.50am Gardaí in Ardee, Co Louth responded to a report of an attempt to remove an ATM machine from a financial premises on Irish Street, Ardee, Co Louth.

“On arrival an ATM had been damaged in a bank premises. A digger and tractor remain at the scene. A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises. A 4 x 4 vehicle was located burnt out a short distance from the scene.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing, the scene will remain closed off pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place,



“Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in Ardee this morning between 3.00am and 5.00am and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact with the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”