Appeal for non-Church users not to use Blackrock car park

Blackrock Tidy Towns have asked beach users to refrain from parking in the car park of St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock.

There has been a noticeable increase of visitors to the adjacent Priest’s Beach since the onset of Covid-19 with parishioners unable to get parked while visiting the church as a result.

Writing on Facebook, Blackrock Tidy Towns said: “We have been asked to point out that the church car park is for the use of parishioners accessing church services only.

“Over the past weeks it has become increasingly difficult for parishioners to get into the car park as it is being used by those accessing the beach.”