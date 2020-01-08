Appeal for witnesses after damage caused to parked car in Dundalk

A Dundalk man has appealed for witnesses to come forward after his car was struck in an apparent hit and run incident yesterday.

Michael Woods’ Volkswagen Passat was parked at the Ballymascanlon Roundabout only for him to notice considerable damage to the rear of the vehicle on his return.

Michael said: “My car was parked at the Ballymac roundabout yesterday, unfortunately some scumbag hit it and drove off.

“If anybody else was parked there and seen anything please contact me.”

You can contact Michael via his Facebook page here.