Appeal launched for information on whereabouts of missing Ramano Dicks

An appeal has been launched for information on the whereabouts of missing man Ramano Dicks.

Ramano, who is originally from South Africa, has been living in the Gyles Quay area for the past 15 months.

Ramano was last seen in the Gyles Quay area at 7pm on Tuesday August 25th and is described as being in his mid-30s, 5ft 11in in height and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a dark grey hooded top, black trousers and black runners as per the CCTV image above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.