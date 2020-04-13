Appeal launched for missing woman believed to be in Dundalk

An appeal for information has been made regarding the whereabouts of a missing woman believed to be in Dundalk.

Mairead Higgins from Dunleer hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Talitha Carroll, who launched the appeal for Mairead’s whereabouts last night, has discovered that she got off a train in Dundalk yesterday at 7pm.

At the time she was wearing sports leggings, a black hooded jacket with blue lining in the hood.

Mairead is described as being 5ft 6in and is understood to have gone to the Punjab House to try and get a taxi.

Anyone with information on Mairead’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gardaí or Talitha on Facebook here.