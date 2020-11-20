Appeal lodged against plans for 30 new homes in Coulter Place

An appeal has been lodged against plans for 30 new homes in the Coulter Place development on the Armagh Road.

BWH Developments Ltd were recently given the go ahead by Louth County Council for the construction of a three storey block of apartments in the estate.

This was to comprise of 18 apartments and 12 houses.

However an appeal has now been lodged by Francis Dollard against the decision.

An Bord Pleanála are due to decide on the case by March 25th 2021.