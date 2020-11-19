Appeal lodged against plans for 67 new homes at Farndreg, Mount Avenue and Headford

Plans by local developer Urban Life for 67 new homes at Farndreg, Mount Avenue and Headford have been held up by an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Last month the company were given the go ahead for for 114 new homes. This was spread over two applications with the second application consisting of 67 dwellings comprising a mix of both houses and apartment/duplex units.

A total of 43 houses and 24 apartment/duplex units were approved by Louth County Council with access to the development set to be via a new vehicular access from the Farndreg Estate in the south-eastern part of the site.

Now an appeal has been lodged by McCaughey Homes Ltd against the application.

An Bord Pleanála are due to decide on the matter by March 26th 2021.