Appeal lodged against plans for new crematorium in Dundalk

An appeal has been made to An Bord Pleanála objecting to plans for a new crematorium in Dundalk.

Last month Gerard Hughes was granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for what would be the town’s first crematorium at Dowdallshill on the Racecourse Road.

Up until now families looking to cremate their loved ones have had to travel to either Glasnevin in Dublin or Lakelands in Cavan.

However, this has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Fred O’Hagan and others.

Mr Hughes had been given the go ahead for a new vehicular entrance from the Racecourse Road to the site, including landscaping roads and parking infrastructure within the site and a single storey building with mezzanine containing the main accommodation (705sqm).

This building would consist of a crematorium facility accommodating two cremators and necessary support facilities such as cold rooms, plant spaces and staff welfare facilities. There would also be an administration area/offices and public facilities consisting of a public hall/ceremonial space, viewing area and toilet/baby change facilities.

The planning application had been accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

Eight submissions had been made in relation to the proposed crematorium with Gerard Quinn of Quinn’s Funeral Home among those to favour the project. Several more objected however and have now taken their case further.

Among the concerns expressed by objectors included fears that the crematorium will release toxic chemicals into the environment especially mercury, the levels of radiation released from bodies that have undergone radiation therapy, concerns over traffic volumes and the potential impact of the development on future developments on adjoining lands.

An Bord Pleanála are due to decide on the case by June 10th.