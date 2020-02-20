Appeal lodged against plans for new houses on Castle Road

An appeal has been lodged against plans for four new houses on the Castle Road in Dundalk.

Michael O’Neill had originally sought planning permission last May for five new 4 bed houses but this was subsequently revised to four two storey three bed dwellings following the submission of further information in December.

Conditional planning permission was granted by Louth County Council last month.

However, an appeal against the plans has now been lodged to An Bord Pleanála by John and Linda Murphy. The planning board will now decide on the matter by June 18th.

As part of the application Mr O’Neill has also secured permission for hard and soft landscaping, modifications to an existing boundary wall, connection to public services, together with all ancillary and associated site works.