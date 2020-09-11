Appeal lodged against proposed changes to beer garden at The Neptune

The Neptune in Blackrock have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála in relation to the beer garden at the village pub.

Last month operator Brinto Taverns Ltd were refused planning permission by Louth County Council to retain the white canopy structure, bar and metal clad roof structure over the beer garden and the metal clad awning to the existing smoking area at the rear.

Now that decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála with a decision due by January 13th 2021.

The Neptune had been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions but re-opened its doors earlier this week with a new pizza menu.