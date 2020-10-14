Applegreen announces 45 new jobs for Dundalk with the opening of its new branch

The new positions will expand the forecourt retailer’s workforce in the area to 65

The new branch at Dundalk Retail Park is the result of a €3million investment in the location

PowerPlus fuel, which offers customers the opportunity to Drive Carbon Neutral, will be available at this new branch

Applegreen, Ireland’s largest fuel forecourt operator, today announces the opening of its 124th site in the Republic of Ireland. The retail and fuel outlet at Dundalk Retail Park follows an investment of €3m in the site. As a result, the company is to add an additional 45 members of staff to its workforce of almost 2300 nationwide.

Dundalk’s first Drive Thru Burger King is located at Applegreen, Dundalk Retail Park, offering customers the option of safe and socially distanced dining. The Bakewell Café is also on site offering a selection of Irish-made baked goods. Applegreen has also launched its new braeburn Coffee at the location.

Additionally, Applegreen’s recently launched premium grade fuel PowerPlus, that offers customers the choice of Carbon Neutral Driving, will be available to environmentally conscious motorists. The Dundalk Retail Park will also offer disabled drivers access to the revolutionary fuelService app. This software enables them to safely fill their vehicles with fuel.

Applegreen Dundalk Retail Park will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customers with also have access to free WiFi, Covid compliant ATM and toilet facilities, an off-licence and car wash.

Head of service area and retail operations with Applegreen, Aaron Duggan said: “We are happy to be expanding our operations in County Louth. This new service area offers a wide range of food offerings including Dundalk’s first Burger King Drive Thru as well as a Braeburn coffee, a first for both Applegreen and Dundalk.

Our compliance and design teams have worked diligently to ensure that all COVID-19 safety rules and regulations have been considered and adhered to so as to ensure the safety and comfort of our customers.”