Application sought to retain changes to new beauty salon on Park Street
A planning application has been submitted to Louth County Council seeking to retain changes made to the premises at Park Court at 21 Park Street in Dundalk.
Sinead Keenan, T/A Reflections Beauty Salon, is seeking retention permission for the change of use of an existing office unit to use as a beauty salon.
Sinead, who had been previously been based on Clanbrassil Street, re-opened Reflections Beauty Salon at her new location on Park Street earlier this month.
