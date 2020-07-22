Application sought to retain changes to new beauty salon on Park Street

A planning application has been submitted to Louth County Council seeking to retain changes made to the premises at Park Court at 21 Park Street in Dundalk.

Sinead Keenan, T/A Reflections Beauty Salon, is seeking retention permission for the change of use of an existing office unit to use as a beauty salon.

Sinead, who had been previously been based on Clanbrassil Street, re-opened Reflections Beauty Salon at her new location on Park Street earlier this month.

For bookings email reflectionsbeautydundalk@gmail.com

or text Sinéad on 0863844201.