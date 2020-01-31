Applications open for An Táin Arts Centre’s Emerging Visual Artist Residency

Applications are now open for the Emerging Visual Artist Residency Award at An Táin Arts Centre from July 1st to September 30th.

An Táin Arts Centre’s Emerging Visual Artist Residency programme is open to recent graduates and artists at the start of their career looking to establish a collaborative practice in a community setting.

The aim of the residency is to assist artists to research and develop new work and give them the time and space to develop their practice in a community setting.

The resident artist will be provided with the studio space adjoining The Basement Gallery from July 1st to September 30th, administrative and outreach support, and the opportunity to use the main gallery space for the month of September. The value of the bursary is €2000, which includes a living stipend of €500 per month and a materials bursary of up to €500 (with receipts).

The hours of the residency will be Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, with additional access available with prior agreement. Living accommodation is not included in the residency.

The successful artist or arts collective will be selected by a shortlisting and interview process, based on artist CV, proposal, portfolio, and references.

To apply, please email elaine@antain.ie with one pdf document including the following details:

Artist(s) CV (max three pages)

Proposal for residency (500-1000 words). Clear reference must be made to the communities the artist would like to work with, proposed themes, outcomes, outreach, workshops and/or talks, as applicable.

Portfolio with samples of current and previous work (max three pages)

Email and phone contact details for two professional / academic references

The application deadline is Wednesday February 26th at 5pm.

