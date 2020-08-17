Ardee and Dundalk Golf Clubs battle it out in inter-club competitions

Last week was dominated by a series of titanic inter-club battles with neighbours Ardee as the clubs met in the Senior Cup, Jimmy Bruen Shield and Barton Cup having already clashed in the Junior Cup the previous weekend when Ardee ran out winners by 3.5 to 1.5.

Hopes of immediately gaining revenge for that defeat last Thursday in the Senior Cup were dashed when the young Ardee team emerged 3-2 winners in dramatic fashion. The match was in the balance after Aaron Grant and Caolan Rafferty won while Andrew Keenan and Conor Curran were beaten. Eoin Murphy was two up with three holes to play but failed to close out the match and ended up losing on the 20th.

The Jimmy Bruen Cup team were next on the Friday and there was plenty of drama here as well. Damian English and Aidan Thornton lost 6&5 in Ardee but Eugene Hanratty and Conor Murphy won 4&3 while in Dundalk Emmet Savage and Ciaran Sheridan lost on the 17th but Joseph Laverty and Michael Staunton secured a sensational victory on the 18th when Laverty holed his approach for an eagle two to win one up. That left everything hanging on the final match in Ardee where teenagers Ciaran Johnston and Chris Clarke were all square before bad light halted play. They will play to a finish on Monday evening.

Ardee’s impressive first round demolition of Headfort meant they started as raging hot favourites when the clubs met for the fourth time in eight days in the Barton Cup last Saturday but manager Carl Stewart had his homework done, got his pairings right and with watched with satisfaction as Dundalk won the first three matches.

In Dundalk, Andrew Keenan and Conor Conroy, playing in the top match, were always in control from the moment Keenan won the opening hole. They went two up after winning the 13th and although Ardee responded immediately by winning the 14th, Conroy won the 15th and they closed out the match on 16 for a 3&2 win.

Behind them Clem Walshe and Kevin Redmond looked to be on their way to victory when they were three up after eight but Ardee won the next three holes to draw level and ask serious questions of the Dundalk duo. However, Walshe and Redmond hung in and eventually got back in front on the 15th before closing out the match by taking 18 to win 2up.

That left Dundalk 2-0 ahead and they got over the line when Mark Gorham and 15-year-old Chris Clarke snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the top match in Ardee. A purple patch from the 8th hole onwards saw Ardee open up a commanding four hole lead through 11 but Gorman and Clarke kept their nerve and dug deep. Over the next six holes they dovetailed well to bring it back to all square with one to play. A superb 20 foot birdie putt from Gorham on the 18th nullified Ardee’s nett birdie to send the match into sudden death where it was finally decided on the 21st when Clarke showed nerves of steel to sink a slippery six foot par for par and the winning point.

The other matches were called in, giving Dundalk a 4-1 victory. Shane Hession and John Mulligan were all square going down 18 after a high quality encounter where there was never more than one hole between the pairings while Peter Rogers and Bobby McCarthy were also involved in a tight match and were on the verge of going back to all square on the 17th when their match was called in.

After knocking on the door a few times over the last few years, Derek Teather (16) finally got over the line when he won the House Committee Cup by one point from Tom Clarke (18).

A dream start gave Teather the perfect platform to launch what proved to be the best score of the 257 strong field. He parred the first for three points and then birdied the second for four points to sit on seven points after the opening two holes.

Two two-point bogeys followed at three and four before a par at the short fifth yielded another three points and left him on 14pts after five holes. He could only manage a one-point bogey at the par five sixth but picked up two-point bogeys at seven and eight before closing the front nine with another three-point par at the par-three ninth.

That gave him an impressive return of 22pts at the halfway stage and after two bogey at ten and a one point double bogey at 11 he parred both the 12th and 13th for a six point haul that took him to 31pts with five holes to go.

It’s usually at this point that many good rounds start to go off the rails but there was no sign of pressure as Teather parred the index 18 par four 14th for two points and bogeyed the long 15th for another two points.

He dropped a shot at the index four 16th but the one point gained there would ultimately proved crucial as he parred the 17th to complete an impressive haul of 12pts from the four par threes on the course. A bogey five at the 18th for two points saw him complete the back nine in 19 points for an overall score of 41pts,

It proved to be just enough as Clarke and Padraig Ó Gallachoir could only get to 40pts with Clarke pipping Ó Gallachoir on countback after shooting a sizzling 23pts over the back nine.

Ó Gallachoir did take Category Two with Eugene Hanratty (8) and Michael Browne (21) winning the other two categories while Rory Henry (14) was the Juvenile winner and Senior Cup panellist Conor Curran (1) won the Gross Prize.

The Ladies’ Hospice and Home Open Event attracted a great entry of 38 teams for the main competition while the Nine Hole Ladies and Two Man Team Competition were also well support ensuring a large sum was raised for the charity. As well as strong support from Dundalk club members, players from Mannan Castle, Headfort, Ardee, Greenore and South County Dublin also participated.

Home players Elaine Ward (11) and Oliva Cunningham (11) joined up with Greenore’s Siobhan Byrne (21) and Ardee’s Róisin Devine (31) to produce the winning score of 87pts in the Team Event with an all Dundalk quartet of Kitty Duffy (17) Louise Lynn (21), Pauline Duffy (21) and Marie MacKell (19) in second place after shooting 84pts and having a better back nine (43-41) than fellow Dundalk members Theresa Connolly (15), Ruth Connolly (20).

All the members of the winning team made key contributions and they dovetailed well as they went out in 47pts and came home in 40pts. They had four six point holes, eight five-point holes, five four-holes and just one three-point hole.

Gráinne Mullins (21) and Noreen Mullins (30). Kate O’Donnell (13) took the Nine Hole competition while Conor Martin and John Parker won the Nine Hole Two Man Team Competition.

Alan Hurley (5) shot an excellent 42pts to win Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford by two points from another low man, Dillon Greene (6) with Thomas O’Connell (12), who has just returned to competition golf, taking third on 39pts. Declan Curtain (8) Jack Greene (17) and Padraig McDonnell (23) took the category prizes. Hurley also claimed the day’s best gross score of 37pts while the promising Lee Egan (18) saw his handicap continue to tumble after taking the Juvenile Prize with 42pts.

Caolan Rafferty finished joint fourth in the Mullingar Scratch Cup at the weekend after shooting rounds of 72, 69 and 70 for five under and was five shots behind the winner Jason Rackard of Enniscorthy. It was an impressive start to the GUI season for Rafferty who climbed through the field from T19 after the first round of the tournament which was reduced to 54 holes after a two-and-a-half hour fog delay on Saturday meant the cancellation of a round. Eoin Murphy, who had to kick his heels for most of Saturday as he was in the final group, shot 78 to miss the cut by three shots.

Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 – House Committee Cup Singles Stableford – Overall: Derek Teather (16) 41pts, Tom Clarke (18) 40/23pts. Gross: Conor Curran (1) 37pts. Cat 1 (0-12): E.J. Hanratty (8) 39/20/13/6/4pts, Clem Walshe (4) 39/20pts, Sean Reidy (5) 39pts. Cat 2 (13-17): Padraig Ó Gallachoir (13) 40pts, Patrick Dunne (16) 39pts, Sean Gallagher (16) 35pts. Cat 3 (18+): Michael Browne (21) 36pts, Noel McGuinness (19) 35/19pts, Gareth Herr (18) 35/18pts. Juvenile Winner: Rory Henry (14) 37pts. CSS: Saturday – 35pts, Sunday – 36pts.

Saturday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 11 – Hospice & Homecare Open Four Lady Team Event (all Dundalk unless stated) – Winners: Elaine Ward (11), Olivia Cunningham (11), Síobhan Byrne (21, Greenore), Róisín Devine (31, Ardee) 87pts. Runners Up: Kitty Duffy (17) Louise Lynn (21), Pauline Duffy (21), Marie MacKell (19) 84/43pts. Third: Theresa Connolly (15), Ruth Connolly (20), Gráinne Mullins (21), Noreen Mullins (30). 84/41pts. Nine Hole Ladies Competition: Kate O’Donnell (13/7) 17pts, Margaret Gaughran (37/18) 16pts. Nine Hole Two Man Team Competition: Conor Martin (19) & John Parker (20) 24/16, Brian O’Neill (25) & Peter Mc Guinness (19) 24 Pts

Wednesday, August 12 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Alan Hurley (5) 42pts, Dillon Greene (6) 40pts, Thomas O’Connell (12) 39/22pts, Cat 1 (< 12) Declan Curtain (8) 39/19pts. Cat 2 (13-18) Jack Greene (17) 39pts, Cat 3 (19+) Padraig McDonnell (23) 35/22/14/7pts. Gross Recognition: Alan Hurley (5) 37pts. Juvenile:

Lee Egan (18) 42pts. CSS: 71/36pts.