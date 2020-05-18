Argos re-opens at Dundalk Retail Park

The Argos store at Dundalk Retail Park is one of a select number re-opening to the public today.

A statement from the company read: “Following Government guidance, we’ve carefully selected a number of stores to reopen. The safety of our customers and colleagues is paramount, and we have made the necessary changes to continue to trade safely whilst offering the best service to our customers.

“These select stores are only accepting online reservation orders and will be following social distancing. We’re therefore limiting the number of customers in store at any time, so you may need to queue before entering the store.”

The full list of Argos stores re-opening is as follows: Ashbourne Retail Park, Blanchardstown West End, Carlow, Castlebar, Cavan, Cork Mahon, Cork Retail Park, Drogheda, Dun Laoghaire, Dundalk, Galway, Killarney,Letterkenny, Liffey Valley, Limerick Childers Road, Limerick Cruises Street, Longford, Monaghan Argos, Naas, Navan, Omni Park (Dublin), Portlaoise, Rathfarnham Nutgrove, Sligo, Tallaght, Tralee, Tullamore, Waterford and Wexford.

Woodie’s also re-opened at Dundalk Retail Park today but Home Store & More remains closed but is open for online orders.