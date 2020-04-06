Armagh men remanded in custody in connection with theft of ATMs in Dundalk

Two men from Co Armagh were remanded in custody after appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link this morning charged in connection with the theft of two ATMs in Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fearghal Nolan, 24, and Michael Muckian, 29, both from Silverbridge in south Armagh, are charged with handling stolen property and possession of criminal property.

The property refers to vehicles stolen in Co Monaghan and used by the gang that stole the ATMs.

According to RTÉ News, the two ATMs contained an estimated €240,000, and were recovered intact on an abandoned trailer in Forkhill in south Armagh following a police chase.

The cash machines were ripped from the walls of the AIB and Ulster Bank branches on Clanbrassil Street with vehicles set on fire outside either entrance to Dundalk Garda Station to slow the Gardaí’s response.

Refusing applications for both men to be released on bail, District Judge Eamon King described the robbery as being “like a military operation.”

Mr Nolan and Mr Muckian were remanded in custody to appear in court again on April 29th.