Army helicopter arrives to support battle against fire on Cooley Mountains

The Army Helicopter has arrived on the Cooley Peninsula to assist the Coillte helicopter and firefighters battle the ongoing blaze on the mountain which has been burning for most of the weekend.

The fire, which reignited on Tuesday after a change in wind direction, has now spread up the mountain at Sliabh na gCloch making it difficult to reach for the fire service and Civil Defence personnel on the ground.

It is hopeful that showers forecast for later today will assist firefighters in their ongoing battle to contain the blaze, which came dangerously close to properties in Lordship in recent days.

The arrival of the army helicopter, which can dump around four times the amount of water on a fire as that of the Coillte helicopter, comes after a call by local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú in the Dáil for its immediate deployment yesterday.

Meanwhile, local firefighters have thanked the communities of Cooley, Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Lordship, Ravensdale and their surrounds for their support in recent days.

Darren Murphy contacted Talk of the Town with a picture of Amber Watch Dundalk coming off the mountain at 8.30am yesterday morning having been there on and off since Sunday.

He said: “We would like to thank all the people of Cooley, Lordship and the surrounding areas for the continued support, refreshments and food supplied to us, and the offers of people’s private houses for refreshment breaks.”