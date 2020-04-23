At least 10 midwives in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital test positive for Covid-19

At least 10 midwives in the maternity unit of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda have tested positive for Covid-19.

Up to 20 others have also underwent testing in recent days, according to a report in the Irish Daily Mirror, as the Coronavirus puts a strain on resources at the hospital.

In total 4,180 healthcare workers across the country have been infected by Covid-19. In this region – HSE North-East – the number of workers affected has soared from 164 last week to 406 on Tuesday.

The 10 staff with Covid-19 in the Lourdes represents approximately 10% of midwives working in the department.