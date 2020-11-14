Atami appeal for items to be returned after break-in to staff room of restaurant

Local Japanese restaurant Atami have appealed for information following the theft of a number of items from their premises yesterday.

The Park Street business suffered a break-in to their staff room with a number of phones and wallets taken.

They have appealed to those responsible to return the items anonymously.

Writing on their Facebook last night, Atami said: “This evening we had a break in at the Restaurant. A number of items were taken from the staff room, mainly phones and wallets belonging to our student staff members.

“We are appealing to the better nature of the people who done this. We are not worried about the cash, but these wallets contained identity cards and useless bank cards that are useless to the perpetrators but invaluable to our staff.

“We beg you, please, return these wallets and phones anonymously, it does not have to go any further, we would prefer to just move on and forget that this ever happened.

Please contact the restaurant anonymously if you can help.

“Thank you in advance.”