Attempted break-in to Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant overnight

There was an attempted break-in to Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant last night.

The operators of the popular Rockmarshall venue, which is closed at present due to the current restrictions in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, have shared CCTV footage of two individuals who attempted to gain access to the pub last night.

Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Fitzpatrick’s said: “As this very difficult time for our staff, our customers, the local community & the entire country we are deeply disappointed to bring you the news that there was an attempted break in to Fitzpatricks last night.

“Thankfully due to lockdown none of our staff were on the premises (Thanks be to God) but our security system done its job and quickly scared off our 2 unexpected visitors.

“This is a time when we need to look out for each other, look out for local businesses & take care of each other & the vulnerable in our society. This is why we have decided to release images of the culprits and to remind our local community and businesses a like to stay safe take care & be vigilant

“We have informed An Garda Síochána and passed on CCTV footage for further investigation.”