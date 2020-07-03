Aura Leisure Centre to re-open on Monday

Aura Leisure Centre in Dundalk will re-open this coming Monday July 6th.

Customers will have access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes.

A statement from Aura said: “It is important to note that the capacity and social distancing restrictions means there are now protocols that must be adhered to.

“Some of the facilities, including changing facilities and lockers, will be restricted due to distancing and capacity restrictions.

“Customers are encouraged to arrive ‘gym ready’ to avoid using the changing rooms and lockers where possible. Customers will need to book in advance of attending the gym, swimming pool or fitness classes

“Customers will be sent an email on how to book in when the system is live. This may change in the coming weeks in line with government regulations.”