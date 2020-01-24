Australia Day Wildlife Fundraiser in Blackrock this Sunday

The Crafty Rock in Blackrock will host an Australia Day Wildlife Fundraiser this Sunday.

The event, held in association with The Clermont, has been organised to raise funds to help protect the wildlife in Australia who have been hugely affected by the fires which have devastated the country in recent weeks.

There will be a Cupcakes for Koalas bake sale from 1pm to 3pm at The Crafty Rock this Sunday with all proceeds going towards Wildlife Victoria.

The Clermont will also be raising funds on the day. For every €5 table donation made between 11am to 9.30pm on Sunday they will match it.

All support for the event is most appreciated.