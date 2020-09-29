Average rents continue to rise in Louth in the second quarter of 2020

Average rents in Louth grew by a further 0.8% in the second quarter of 2020 to their highest point on record, the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board have revealed

Rents have grown from €1,026 in the previous quarter to €1,034.

This has contributed to annual growth of 4.1% with the average rent in the county now €41 up on this time last year when it stood at €993.

The RTB Rent Index, which is compiled in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), is the authoritative guide to the Irish rental market.

The highest rent in the county was in the Drogheda Urban area at €1,091.32.

In this part of the county the Dundalk South Electoral area has seen rents fall back to an average of €1,087.06, down from €1,118.93. Dundalk Carlingford saw its average rent increase in the same period from €1003.79 to €1022.02 while in Ardee the average was €943.34.

In July 2019 the Dundalk Carlingford, Dundalk South and Ardee Electoral Areas were designated as Rent Pressure Zones, following in the footsteps of the two Drogheda regions.

A Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) is a designated area where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum. This applies to new and existing tenancies.

Rent Pressure Zones were first introduced in late 2016 in an effort to combat rising rents.