Average rents in Louth virtually unchanged in the last quarter of 2019

The average rental price in Co Louth is now €1,237.

That’s according to the Daft.ie Rental Price Report for Q4 2019, released this week.

The figure is up 3.3% from this time last year when the average rent in the county stood at €1,197.

While across the country rents decreased for the first time in over seven years in the last quarter, they were virtually unchanged in Q4 in Louth with just a €1 increase recorded.

Overall rents have now more than doubled – up 102.6% – from their lowest point. They are also €272 more expensive than where they stood at the height of the boom, an increase of 28.2%.

The biggest increase in rents in the past year have been in relation to one bed apartments which are up 6.9% to €905. This was followed by two bed houses which have risen by 3.8% to an average of €1,030. Three and four bed houses both recorded increases of 3% and 3.4% to stand at €1,190 and €1,303 respectively while five beds were up 1.7% to €1,406.