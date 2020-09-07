Baaa-d experience for tourist as goat climbs on top of car at Carlingford Lough

A tourist to the Cooley Peninsula will have been greeted by a bit of surprise when they returned to their car at the weekend.

Local man Andy Egan captured the footage of a goat that had climbed on top of a vehicle in Ballagan and seemed to think the aerial was a snack

Posting to Facebook, Andy said: “A poor tourist will have to explain to the car hire company, hoof prints on the roof of the car! Billy the Kid having fun on the shores of Carlingford Lough.”