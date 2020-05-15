Bagatelle merchandise sought for possible inclusion in new book on band

People who have memorabilia from the legendary Irish group Bagatelle have been asked to submit it for inclusion in a soon to be released book on the band.

Bagatelle have had six Irish number ones in over 40 years of touring, including memorable hits such as ‘Summer in Dublin’, ‘Second Violin’ and ‘Trump Card’.

The group, who are credited with influencing the likes of U2, is led by Dundalk man Liam Reilly and formerly included fellow local man Wally McConville on drums.

Now author Brian Kennedy is writing the first ever book about the band.

He is asking fans who might have memorabilia such as photos, concert tickets, album sleeves, t-shirts, posters or anything else to share them on the Bagatelle Facebook page for possible inclusion in the forthcoming book.

