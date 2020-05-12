Ballymascanlon announce plans to re-open golf course on Monday

Ballymascanlon House Hotel has announced plans to re-open its golf course on Monday May 18th.

Bookings are now being taken with green fees €25 Monday to Thursday and €35 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tee times must be pre-booked by calling 042 9358200 between 8.30am and 4.30pm. No walk-ins are allowed with 24 hours notice required for cancellations.

Green fees must be paid at the golf shop in advance of playing by credit or debit card with contactless methods preferred.

Daily timesheets are restricted to a minimum of 15 minute intervals and up to three golfers may play per start time. Tee times slots can be booked from 8am onwards. No society or group bookings are permitted.

Golfers are advised to strictly arrive 15 minutes in advance of tee time to pay fees and be on the tee for their allocated time. A one-way system will be in operation in and out of the shop. There will be no exceptions if you arrive late.

Social distancing rules will also apply in the car park, shop and course. The names of each golfer must be provided at the time of booking for contact tracing purpose. No toilet facilities will be provided.