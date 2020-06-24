Ballymascanlon Hotel leisure centre to re-open on Monday

The Ballymascanlon House Hotel have announced that their leisure centre will re-open this coming Monday June 29th.

The opening hours will be from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

A notice from Niall Quinn this morning said: “The Ballymascanlon Hotel Leisure Centre will reopen on the 29th of June 2020 in accordance with Government Guidelines.

“As it has always been, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members remain our highest priority. Leisure centre staff will be practicing strict hygiene controls. There will be additional hand sanitisation station at the entrances and high traffic areas. There will be health and hygiene reminders throughout the centre for all guests and members.

“We would like to ask everyone to respect physical distancing guidelines and adhere to protocols set out by the management. Staff have undergone return to work COVID 19 training and compulsory temperature checking is in place for all employees daily before shift begins.

“I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding during these trying times,” said Niall.