Ballymascanlon House Hotel to re-open for food on June 29th and for stays on July 6th

The Ballymascanlon House Hotel has announced that it will re-open for bar food only at the end of June before the hotel re-opens for accommodation at the start of July.

The leisure centre at the hotel will not re-open until July 20th.

A statement from the hotel this afternoon said: “We are delighted to announce that we will reopen on Monday the 29th of June 2020 for Bar Food only. Hotel accommodation will reopen on Monday the 6th of July 2020. Accommodation is now bookable on our website, by phone or email.

“The leisure club at Ballymascanlon will reopen in line with government guidelines from Monday the 20th of July 2020.

“We would like to reassure you that your safety and welfare is our number one priority during the reopening of the hotel. We have implemented a wide range of Protocols and Systems to ensure that our guests will have a safe and enjoyable stay with us.

“We look forward to welcoming you all back to Ballymascanlon House Hotel and thank you all for your continued support and loyalty over many years.”