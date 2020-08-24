Barry birdies his way to victory at Dundalk Golf Club

Kevin Barry threw in three birdies on his way to winning the Cochrane Cup by one point from Conor Rafferty and Brian Ward at Dundalk Golf Club.

After picking up three points on the opening two holes he reeled off three successive three pointer with pars at the third and fourth and a birdie two at the fifth. Another two point par at the sixth was followed by a double bogey seven for one point at the par five seventh. That left him on 15 points and he turned in 19pts after bogeys at the eighth and ninth.

He reached 24 points after a three point par at the 10th and a two point bogey at the 11th before scoring his second birdie of the day at the par five 12th when he had a four for four points followed by another birdie on the par three 13th for a further three points.

That left Barry on 31pts with five holes to go and he gathered two points at each of the next four holes with two point pars at 14 and 17 and two point bogeys at 15 and 16 before finishing with a three point par on the 18th.

He came home in 23pts and returned an overall score of 42pts to win by one point from Conor Rafferty (20) whose 23pts down the back nine was enough to pip Brian Ward (15) for second place on countback with Ward denying Jimmy O’Connor (20) a place on the podium thanks to his five points over the final two holes after they tied for back nine, back six and back three.

O’Connor took Category Three with Sean Reidy (5) and Gearóid Ó Conluáin (17) winning the other two categories. Zak Alderdice (4) claimed the Gross Prize after shooting 34pts while Cillian Halpenny (15) won the Juvenile Prize with 41pts.

Bernie McCabe (18) won the Ladies Tempest Dish by one point when her 38pts was enough to see off Geraldine Gallagher (42) with Marguerite Reilly (15) and Anne Doohan (23) a further point adrift.

McCabe played very steady throughout her round, scoring on all 18 holes. She shot 18pts over the front nine with three point pars at fifth and eighth balancing out one-point returns at the fourth and seventh.

Two more three point pars followed at the 11th and 13th and although a six at the 14th only yielded one point her accuracy on the par threes reaped dividends on the 17th where she recorded a birdie two for four points and one point she gained on the 18th for her six was enough to take her past Gallagher and claim victory.

Reilly, Doohan and Gallagher all claimed the category prizes while Deirdre Smith (+2) shot an excellent gross score of 37pts. Elizabeth McGuinness (19) won the Nine-Hole competition with 15pts.

Wednesday’s Open Singles was played in the wind and rain generated by Storm Ellen but the difficult conditions didn’t deter teenager Rory Henry (12) who produced an excellent round of 39pts to claim the overall prize. Another youngster, Conor Murphy (5) took Category 1 and recorded the day’s best gross score of 32pts. The experienced Alan Uzell (17) won Category 2 with Gerard Cluskey (22) winning Category 3 and Cillian Halpenny taking the Juvenile Prize.

Last Thursday saw teenagers Ciaran Johnson and Chris Martin return to Ardee to finish off their match in our Jimmy Bruen Shield tie against the home club. The match had been all square after 19 holes when bad light stopped play the previous Friday. The 20th, which was the second in Ardee, was par three and both Dundalk players found the green from the tee with Ardee chipping on to eight and 10 feet respectively. Johnston from 60ft got to within three feet of the hole while Clarke, rolled his swinging putt inside him. When Ardee missed both their par putts, it was left to Johnston to close out the match with a solid putt. Dundalk will now play The Island in the next round.

Entries will open this Thursday, August 27, for the 58th Dundalk Senior Scratch Cup sponsored by One Finance. Entries must be made through the Pro Shop at 042-9321731. The entry fee is €50 which includes soup and sandwiches after round one and a post tournament meal. Entries will close on Wednesday, September 9. Round One of the 36-hole tournament will tee off between 8am and 9.40am from the first and 10th tees with Round Two commencing at 1pm. Because of government restrictions no spectators will be permitted at the event with only the players and those involved in running the tournament allowed on the course.

Next weekend’s Men’s competition is for the Junior, Intermediate and Scratch Cups with members able to enter on either Saturday or Sunday. The Cups will be awarded to the best gross score in each category and there will be plenty of nett prizes on offer as well. This will be the penultimate round of the IJM Golfer of the Year competition where defending Clem Walshe has a point lead over Eugene Hanratty. This year’s event will see the best six scores from eight events counting and it will also serve as a qualifier for the IJM Scratch Matchplay with the top four in each of the four categories playing off in the semi-finals on the morning of Saturday, September 19 with the finals in the afternoon. Walshe currently leads Category 1 and Hanratty heads Category 2 with Patrick Dunne and Hugh Reilly leading Categories 3 and 4 respectively.

IJM Golfer of the Year Leaderboard – Category 1: 152 – Clem Walshe. 148 – Sean Reidy. 147 – Eddie Rogers, Joseph Laverty. 142 – Peter Rogers. 141 – Andrew Keenan. 140 – Conor Curran. Category 2: 151 – Eugene Hanratty. 145 – Conor Murphy. 142 – Gregory McCaughey. 140 – Maurice Soraghan, Jack Arthurs. 139 – Eddie Rocks, Gerard Carroll, Terry Conlon, Niall McCaul. Category 3: 149 – Patrick Dunne, 146 – Sean Gallagher, 144 – Anthony O’Donoghue 141 – John Laverty, Pearse Murphy. 140 – Pat Donaghy, Derek Teather. Category 4: 139 – Hugh Reilly. 136 – Paul Morgan. 132 – Padraig McDonnell. 131 – John McEneaney. 128 – John McLaughlin, Anthony McCrave. 125 – Nigel Giff.

Saturday, August 15 and Sunday August 16 – Cochrane Cup Singles Stableford – Overall: Kevin Barry (12) 42pts, Conor Rafferty (20) 41/23pts. Brian Ward (15) 41/20/12/6/5pts. Gross Winner: Zak Alderdice (4) 34/17pts. Cat 1 (0-12): Sean Reidy (5) 39/18/10/6pts, Danny Miele (12) 39pts, Turlough King (11) 38/21pts. Cat 2 (13-17): Gearóid Ó Conluáin (17) 40pts, David Lynch (13) 39pts, Barry Rafferty (16) 38/21pts. Cat 3 (18+): Jimmy O’Connor (20) 41pts, PJ Dooley (22) 39/18/13pts, Nigel Giff (22) 39/pts. Juvenile Winner: Cillian Halpenny (15) 41pts. CSS: Saturday – 35pts, Sunday – 36pts.

Saturday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 18 – Tempest Dish 18-Hole Stableford – Overall: Bernie McCabe (18) 38pts. Category 1: Marguerite Reilly (15) 36pts, Deirdre Smith (+2) 35/16pts, Ellen McEneaney (11) 35 pts. Category 2: Anne Doohan (23) 36pts, Judy McDonough (27) 32/18pts, Fiona McLaughlin (26) 32pts. Category 3: Grainne Gallagher (42) 37 pts. Maura Shelly (30) 34pts, Mary Connor (30) 26/12 pts. 9-Hole Competition: Elizabeth McGuinness (19/10) 15pts. CSS: Saturday – 73/36pts, Tuesday – 76/33pts (reduction only).

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Wednesday Open Singles – Overall: Rory Henry (12) 39pts. Cat 1 (<11) Conor Murphy (5) 37pts. Cat 2 (12-18): Alan Uzell (17) 36/22pts. Cat 3 (19+): Gerard Cluskey (22) 36pts. Gross Recognition: Conor Murphy (5) 32pts. Juvenile: Cillian Halpenny (13) 34/20pts. CSS:35pts.

Pictured above: Catherine Duff, who won the Ladies competition during the recent Captains’ Weekend at Dundalk Golf Club pictured with Lady Captain Pauline Campbell.