Batman appears on election poster in Dundalk

We’re into the last week of the General Election campaign and the time for people to decide who to vote for on Saturday is rapidly approaching.

Sadly, Batman is not an option despite the Prince of Gotham appearing on an election poster in Dundalk over the weekend.

One or more creative person(s) has revamped a Fine Gael poster of Leo Varadkar to mock up the outgoing Taoiseach as Batman.

The poster in question is located on the Dublin Road between the main entrance of Dundalk IT and Meehan’s Toyota Garage.