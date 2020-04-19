Bay Estate residents ensure Jake has a birthday to remember

Local residents of Bay Estate came together yesterday to ensure a young boy had a birthday to remember.

Jake Rice turned nine on Saturday but wasn’t expecting a party given the current restrictions in place due to Covid-19.

His neighbours showed they were thinking of him however by lining up in their cars to beep their horns as they passed his house while the youngster looked on from the wall of the property.

Thankfully, as the picture shows above, Jake had a memorable day and got plenty of presents.

His mum Emma said: “I think the residents deserve a big special thank you for what they done. All pulled together through hard times.”

Check out a video of the scenes below…