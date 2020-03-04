Baz Ashmawy to bring new comedy show to Dundalk later this month

TVs Baz Ashmawy will bring his new comedy show ‘Family Matters’ too Dundalk later this month.

The star of ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’ will be appearing in An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday March 21st at 8pm.

In the show Baz talks about growing up as a half Egyptian/half Irish boy on a council estate in Dublin, being raised by a single mother who then found fame at the age of 73, success and its benefits and losses and, of course, raising six children.

Tickets, priced €25 plus €1.50 booking fee, can be ordered online now from www.antain.ie