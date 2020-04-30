BBC show featuring the Great Northern Distillery to be broadcast this Sunday

A BBC programme called ‘Inside The Factory’ featuring the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk will be repeated this Sunday evening at 6pm on BBC2.

The show originally aired last night and featured drone footage from local company The Drone Guys of the former Harp Lager brewery, as well as the Bailey’s plant in Dublin.

Hosted by Gregg Wallace of Masterchef fame, the programme goes through the process on how Baileys is distilled and bottled with the journey beginning in Dundalk at the Great Northern Distillery with 30 tonne of maize arriving to start the distilling process. The entire distilling process at Dundalk is then gone through in great detail with Gregg being brought round the Dundalk Distillery showing how the maize is distilled into barrelled whiskey.

All of the aerial footage was supplied by The Drone Guys with Niall Carroll recommending people to check the show out.

He said: “A good 20 minutes of the 60 minute programme are from the Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk and it will bring back great memories and show unseen footage of the old Harp Lager brewery for a lot of people in Dundalk.

“It was great to work on this episode with the BBC last April (2019) over two days. We were part of a crew of 22 on the project and Gregg was very professional to work with; the entire team were in fact.

“Being born and bred in Dundalk it was a proud moment for my company to bring ‘The Brewery’ to millions of viewers around the world and the director was delighted with the local knowledge we brought to the shoot.

“We’ve come a long way from starting out in 2014 flying drones to working with the likes of BBC now, although this wasn’t our biggest job yet. That was last year in Malahide working with Sky Sports where we were providing live drone footage of the Ireland v India 1 day cricket match, steaming live shots to 500m people in India!”

The programme is also available via the BBC iPlayer here.