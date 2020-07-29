Bellingham Castle named one of the top small hotels in Ireland

Bellingham Castle in Castlebellingham has been named as one of the top small hotels in Ireland in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

The hotel was named in fourth place in the section based on pre-pandemic travellers’ reviews published on TripAdvisor in 2019.

Ahead of Bellingham Castle on the ‘Top Small Hotels in Ireland’ list were Heaton’s Guesthouse in Dingle, Co Kerry, Loch Lein Country House in Fossa, Co Kerry and Spanish Point House in Spanish Point, Co Clare.

Also making up the top five was MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Harvey’s Point in Donegal was named the top overall hotel in Ireland while The Killarney Park in Killarney was named the top luxury hotel.

Dating from 1660, Bellingham Castle was acquired in 2012 by the Corscadden family, who also run Cabra Castle Hotel in Kingscourt. They subsequently invested in a major refurbishment, which led to the castle reopening in January 2014 as an exclusive wedding venue.

The full list of winners in each section can be found below…

Top hotels in Ireland

1 Harvey’s Point Lough Eske, Co Donegal

2 The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry

3 Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo

4 Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

5 Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa Tralee, Co Kerry

6 The Lake Hotel Killarney, Co Kerry

7 Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick

8 Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork

9 The Brehon Killarney, Co Kerry

10 The River Lee Cork

Top luxury hotels in Ireland

1 The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry

2 Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo

3 Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

4 Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick

5 Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork

6 Ballyfin Demesne Ballyfin, Co Laois

7 Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg, Co Clare

8 Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Killarney, Co Kerry

9 Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork

10 The Marker Hotel Dublin

Top small hotels in Ireland

1 Heaton’s Guesthouse Dingle, Co Kerry

2 Loch Lein Country House Fossa, Co Kerry

3 Spanish Point House Spanish Point, Co Clare

4 Bellingham Castle Castlebellingham, Co Louth

5 MacNean House & Restaurant Blacklion, Co Cavan

6 The Ross Killarney, Co Kerry

7 Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

8 Currarevagh House Oughterard, Co Galway

9 Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork

10 Roundwood House Mountrath, Co Laois

Top B&Bs in Ireland

1 Daly’s House Doolin, Co Clare

2 Friar’s Glen Killarney, Co Kerry

3 On the Rocks Greencastle, Co Donegal

4 The 19th Lodge Ballybunion, Co Kerry

5 Creevagh Heights Carrowmore-Lacken, Co Mayo

6 Oranhill Lodge Oranmore, Co Galway

7 Lawcus Farm Guest House Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny

8 Sea View House Doolin, Co Clare

9 Marless House Galway

10 The Boulevard Westport, Co Mayo

Top restaurants in Ireland

1 Chapter One, Dublin

2 An Port Mór Restaurant Westport, Co Mayo

3 Mulberry Garden Dublin

4 Pearl Brasserie Dublin

5 Rozzers Restaurant Aghadoe, Co Kerry

6 Mulcahy’s Bar and Restaurant Kenmare, Co Kerry

7 Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud Dublin

8 L’Ecrivain Dublin

9 The Seafood Bar @ Kirwan’s Galway

10 Finns’ Table Kinsale, Co Cork

Travellers’ Choice top 10 hotels in the world

1 Viroth’s Hotel Siem Reap, Cambodia

2 Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa Hanoi, Vietnam

3 Tulemar Bungalows & Villas Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

4 Quinta Jardins do Lago Funchal, Portugal

5 The Omnia Zermatt, Switzerland

6 The Upper House Hong Kong, China

7 Valle D’incanto Midscale Hotel Gramado, Brazil

8 Grand Velas Los Cabos San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

9 Constance Prince Maurice Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius

10 Raffles Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Travellers’ Choice top 10 restaurants in the world

1 Auberge du Vieux Puits Fontjoncouse, France

2 La Ville Blanche Rospez, France

3 Chila Buenos Aires, Argentina

4 The Black Swan at Oldstead Oldstead, England

5 Leo Bogota, Colombia

6 Aramburu Buenos Aires, Argentina

7 Restaurant La Maison ’à Coté Montlivault, France

8 040 Restaurante Santiago, Chile

9 Ise Sueyoshi Nishiazabu, Japan

10 The Fat Duck Bray-on-Thames, England