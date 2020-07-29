Select Page
Bellingham Castle named one of the top small hotels in Ireland

Bellingham Castle in Castlebellingham has been named as one of the top small hotels in Ireland in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

The hotel was named in fourth place in the section based on pre-pandemic travellers’ reviews published on TripAdvisor in 2019.

Ahead of Bellingham Castle on the ‘Top Small Hotels in Ireland’ list were Heaton’s Guesthouse in Dingle, Co Kerry, Loch Lein Country House in Fossa, Co Kerry and Spanish Point House in Spanish Point, Co Clare.

Also making up the top five was MacNean House & Restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Harvey’s Point in Donegal was named the top overall hotel in Ireland while The Killarney Park in Killarney was named the top luxury hotel.

Dating from 1660, Bellingham Castle was acquired in 2012 by the Corscadden family, who also run Cabra Castle Hotel in Kingscourt. They subsequently invested in a major refurbishment, which led to the castle reopening in January 2014 as an exclusive wedding venue.

The full list of winners in each section can be found below…

Top hotels in Ireland

Harvey’s Point Lough Eske, Co Donegal
The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry
Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo
Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare
Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa Tralee, Co Kerry
The Lake Hotel Killarney, Co Kerry
Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick
Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork
The Brehon Killarney, Co Kerry
10 The River Lee Cork

Top luxury hotels in Ireland

The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry
Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo
Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare
Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick
Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork
Ballyfin Demesne Ballyfin, Co Laois
Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg, Co Clare
Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Killarney, Co Kerry
Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork
10 The Marker Hotel Dublin

Top small hotels in Ireland

Heaton’s Guesthouse Dingle, Co Kerry
Loch Lein Country House Fossa, Co Kerry
Spanish Point House Spanish Point, Co Clare
Bellingham Castle Castlebellingham, Co Louth
MacNean House & Restaurant Blacklion, Co Cavan
The Ross Killarney, Co Kerry
Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
Currarevagh House Oughterard, Co Galway
Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork
10 Roundwood House Mountrath, Co Laois

Top B&Bs in Ireland

Daly’s House Doolin, Co Clare
Friar’s Glen Killarney, Co Kerry
On the Rocks Greencastle, Co Donegal
The 19th Lodge Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Creevagh Heights Carrowmore-Lacken, Co Mayo
Oranhill Lodge Oranmore, Co Galway
Lawcus Farm Guest House Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny
Sea View House Doolin, Co Clare
Marless House Galway
10 The Boulevard Westport, Co Mayo

Top restaurants in Ireland

Chapter One, Dublin
An Port Mór Restaurant Westport, Co Mayo
Mulberry Garden Dublin
Pearl Brasserie Dublin
Rozzers Restaurant Aghadoe, Co Kerry
Mulcahy’s Bar and Restaurant Kenmare, Co Kerry
Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud Dublin
L’Ecrivain Dublin
The Seafood Bar @ Kirwan’s Galway
10 Finns’ Table Kinsale, Co Cork

Travellers’ Choice top 10 hotels in the world

Viroth’s Hotel Siem Reap, Cambodia
Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa Hanoi, Vietnam
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
Quinta Jardins do Lago Funchal, Portugal
The Omnia Zermatt, Switzerland
The Upper House Hong Kong, China
Valle D’incanto Midscale Hotel Gramado, Brazil
Grand Velas Los Cabos San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Constance Prince Maurice Pointe de Flacq, Mauritius
10 Raffles Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Travellers’ Choice top 10 restaurants in the world

Auberge du Vieux Puits Fontjoncouse, France
La Ville Blanche Rospez, France
Chila Buenos Aires, Argentina
The Black Swan at Oldstead Oldstead, England
Leo Bogota, Colombia
Aramburu Buenos Aires, Argentina
Restaurant La Maison ’à Coté Montlivault, France
040 Restaurante Santiago, Chile
Ise Sueyoshi Nishiazabu, Japan
10 The Fat Duck Bray-on-Thames, England